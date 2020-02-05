Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Daseke stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 135,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,716. Daseke has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $196.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

