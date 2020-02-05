DATA (DTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $246,428.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $246,428.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.45 or 0.02926201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00204125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00134931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,637,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

