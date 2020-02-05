Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Up 2.5%

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 40,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of Davis Select International ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

