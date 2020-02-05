DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.92. 744,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,428. The firm has a market cap of $905.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.