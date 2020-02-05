Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 453.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,081. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.