Defender Capital LLC. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Axon Enterprise makes up about 3.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 768,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,873,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

