DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

