Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.09.

DSGX opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.69. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

