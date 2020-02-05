Deutsche Bank Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 213,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.