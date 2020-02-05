Deutsche Bank Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $166.90.
In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 213,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
