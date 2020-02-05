Deutsche Bank Cuts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $56.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.19.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.52. 10,124,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.