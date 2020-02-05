Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Societe Generale currently has $7.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DB. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

DB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.56. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,555,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

