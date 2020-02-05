Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.45 ($42.39).

DPW traded up €0.58 ($0.67) on Tuesday, hitting €32.66 ($37.98). 3,790,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.65. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

