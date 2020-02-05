Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DSSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

DSSI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 7,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

