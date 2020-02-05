Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $30.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock worth $122,967,978. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

DRNA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.86. 2,762,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,134. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.