Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Trading 26.5% Higher

Shares of Digipath Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP) traded up 26.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 136,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 75,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.88.

Digipath Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

DigiPath, Inc together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

