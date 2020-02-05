Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,066,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.