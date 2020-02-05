Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.81. The company has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.36, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,753 shares of company stock worth $76,358,137. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

