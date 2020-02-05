Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

BIIB opened at $283.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

