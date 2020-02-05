DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $79,562.00 and $312.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.66 or 0.03042155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00198878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00130877 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

