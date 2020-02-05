Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $350.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013929 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003545 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005304 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

