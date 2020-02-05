Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $18.08. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 179,460 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,177.6% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 251,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $324,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

