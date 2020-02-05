Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the period.

NUGT stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

