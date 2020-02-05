Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.52, 158,973 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,595,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter.

