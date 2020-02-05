Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.22, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 10.59% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

