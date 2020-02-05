DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.68, 194,128 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 357% from the average session volume of 42,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Also, Director John Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Insiders have bought 47,338 shares of company stock worth $153,645 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter valued at $23,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $3,733,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $22,284,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

