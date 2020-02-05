DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.99

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.99 and traded as high as $37.16. DISH Network shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 2,186,698 shares trading hands.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DISH Network stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

