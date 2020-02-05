Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.66. 94,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

