Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Shares of DOM stock traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 310 ($4.08). 1,867,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 37.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94). Also, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($41,041.83).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

