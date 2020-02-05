DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.66-0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.197-15.197 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 21,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

