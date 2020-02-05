DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.66-0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.197-15.197 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 21,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.
About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR
