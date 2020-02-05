Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $337.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $154.57 and a twelve month high of $337.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.86.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

