Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $264.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average of $231.55. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

