Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $746,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 910,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 75.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 178,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Okta by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 43,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $5,190,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

