Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

