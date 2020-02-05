DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05, RTT News reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.47-6.75 EPS.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 550,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

