DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 26070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.10.

The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

