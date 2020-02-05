Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.33, 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.
About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
