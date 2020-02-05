Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.33, 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUC. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,337,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 2,672,319 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 805,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 505.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

