Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.56).

Several analysts have commented on DNLM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, January 10th.

LON DNLM traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,206 ($15.86). 375,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 938.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

