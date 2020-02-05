Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.56).

Several analysts have commented on DNLM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, January 10th.

LON DNLM traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,206 ($15.86). 375,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 938.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

