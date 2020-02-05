e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.27 million and $16.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00740208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007494 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000617 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,937,101 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,710 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

