E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 284,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.