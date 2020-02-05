Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.