Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $5.42 on Tuesday, hitting $100.91. 4,639,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $99.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

