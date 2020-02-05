Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.16-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. Eaton also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.60-5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.07. 161,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a positive rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

