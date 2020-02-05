eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $40.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. 46,281,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,264. eBay has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

