EchoLink Price Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. EchoLink has a total market cap of $907,539.00 and approximately $172,464.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.47 or 0.05999784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00127570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00036054 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.