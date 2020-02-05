Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Trading 175% Higher

Shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESES) traded up 175% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

