Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.