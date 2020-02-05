EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Down 2.7%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

