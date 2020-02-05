Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 35,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

EW opened at $228.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day moving average is $227.25. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

