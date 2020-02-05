Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.62. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 75,216 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

