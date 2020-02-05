Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $6.62. 4,194,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,520. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

